BRIEF-Intersport PSC Holding H1 EBIT up at CHF 2.238 mln

May 27 (Reuters) - Intersport PSC Holding AG :

* H1 revenue 112.5 million Swiss francs ($118 million)versus 135.1 million Swiss francs last year

* H1 net income of 2.3 million Swiss francs, around 0.5 million Swiss francs above figure from last year

* For summer term forecasts sales of around 54.2 million Swiss francs compared to 112.5 million Swiss francs in the first half

* H1 EBIT 2.238 million Swiss francs versus 1.838 million Swiss francs last year Source text - bit.ly/1FaDO7y Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9516 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)