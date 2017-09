May 27 (Reuters) - Naturex SA :

* Naturex reorganizes its manufacturing operations serving the pharmaceutical market

* Closure of loss-making plant of Palafolls in Spain

* Specialization of Milan site (Italy) in nutraceutical applications

* Centralization of pharmaceutical activities at Reyssouze, France

* Impact of measures on financial statements will be visible starting in Q2 2015