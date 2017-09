May 27 (Reuters) - MGTS :

* Says its wholly owned subsidiary MGTS-Nedvizhimost sold its 49 pct stake in Rent-Nedvizhimost to Business-Nedvizhimost for a price of 4.17 billion roubles ($80.60 million) Source text - bit.ly/1KA6BKe

