BRIEF-Atrium European Real Estate Q1 net rental income down at EUR 49.0 mln
May 28, 2015 / 5:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Atrium European Real Estate Q1 net rental income down at EUR 49.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Atrium European Real Estate Ltd :

* Q1 net rental income of 49.0 million euros ($53 million)(Q1 2014: 51.0 million euros)

* Q1 profit before taxation was 11.1 million euros compared to 27.9 million euros for first three months of 2014

* Second quarterly dividend of 0.0675 euros per share due to be paid as a capital repayment on June 30, 2015 to shareholders

* Q1 gross rental income of 51.8 million euros (Q1 2014: 52.8 million euros)

* Q1 EBITDA, excluding revaluation and disposals, decreased by 8.0 percent to 41.1 million euros (Q1 2014: 44.7 million euros)

* Q1 total assets of 3,451 million euros with a cash position of 478.8 million euros (Dec. 31, 2014: 425.2 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

