BRIEF-Ypsomed FY EBIT up more than 80 pct to CHF 28.5 mln

May 28 (Reuters) - Ypsomed Holding AG :

* FY operating result (EBIT) rose by more than 80 percent to 28.5 million Swiss francs ($30 million)in comparison with the previous year (15.6 million francs)

* FY financial income of 3.2 million Swiss francs is offset by financial expenses of 8.0 million Swiss francs, which represents a loss of 4.8 million Swiss francs (previous year 0.4 million Swiss francs)

* After deduction of tax, FY net profit of 19.4 million Swiss francs for business year 2014/15, a clear increase vis-à-vis the 13.6 million Swiss francs of previous year

* Payout of 0.60 francs per registered share is to be made to shareholders from tax-beneficial capital reserves for the 2014/15 financial year

* Posted FY consolidated sales of 306.6 million Swiss francs, which represents an increase of 11 percent year on year

* As far as the financial result is concerned, the impact of the unpegging of the Swiss franc from the euro had palpable repercussions for Ypsomed

* For FY 2015/16 expects a growth in sales of around 10 percent and an operating result of around 35 million Swiss francs, depending on the currency trend

* In FY 2015/16 if the euro exchange rate was to remain fairly constant at around 1.20 francs, operating result would be around 9 million Swiss francs higher Source text - bit.ly/1QbMuRg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9478 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)