FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Retailer B&M posts 56 pct full-year profit rise
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 28, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Retailer B&M posts 56 pct full-year profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - B&M European Value Retail Sa

* Group revenues increased by +29.5% to £1,646.8m (2014: £1,272.0m)

* Recommended final dividend of 2.5p per share to be paid on 7 august 2015 (pro rata total dividend for year 3.4p)

* Remain confident for year ahead

* Adjusted profit before tax increased by 55.7% to £135.0m (2014: £86.7m)

* Revised guidance of 60 net new openings expected for 2016 financial year

* Retail industry remains competitive and a cold may has led to a slow start for outdoor ranges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.