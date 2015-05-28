FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Oxford Instruments forms JV with GD Intressenter AB for Omicron business
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 28, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Oxford Instruments forms JV with GD Intressenter AB for Omicron business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Oxford Instruments Plc

* JV provides excellent opportunities to enhance product development, cut production costs and broaden product range, while extending market reach and strengthening customer relationships

* Oxford Instruments enters into joint venture with GD Intressenter AB, comprising Omicron Nanotechnology and Scienta Scientific

* Has entered into a joint venture with GD Intressenter AB of Sweden to create world’s largest player in highly specialised ultra high vacuum surface science field

* Oxford instruments has transferred all of its shares in capital of Omicron to Scienta

* Oxford Instruments holds a 47 per cent interest in share capital of Scienta and GDI holds 53 percent

* CEO of new business will be Mr Johan Aman who is based in Uppsala, Sweden Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.