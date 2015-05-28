FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PayPoint's full-year pretax profit rises
#Financials
May 28, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-PayPoint's full-year pretax profit rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - PayPoint Plc

* Retail networks performed well, with net revenue up 10.1 pct including retail services up 19.9 pct

* Neil Carson has joined board as senior independent director and remuneration committee chair

* Profit before tax was 49.6 million stg (2014: 46.0 million stg), an increase of 7.7 pct

* Has decided to sell our parking and online payment processing companies to refocus on multi-channel payments and services, where we have retail networks

* Announced sale process for our parking and online payment processing companies to realise their value

* Will allow us to realise value of businesses we propose to sell

* Romanian bill payment transactions grew 36.8 pct, increasing profitability and market share

* Collect+ transactions up 38.7 pct to 18.8 million. Available in over 5,800 sites

* Record group transaction volumes at 812.7 million, up 5.9 pct

* Operating profits(2)up 9.1 pct with improved margin

* Increase in final dividend by 9.2 pct to 26.1p

* Revenue for period was 3 pct higher, at 218.5 million stg (2014: 212.2 million stg), from growth across retail networks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
