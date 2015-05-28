BRIEF-Kentima Holding: New share issue of up to SEK 15 mln

May 28 (Reuters) - Kentima Holding publ AB :

* To carry out new share issue with preferential rights for the company’s shareholders

* Issue to generate proceeds of about 12.5 million Swedish crowns ($1.47 million) before issue costs at full subscription

* Oversubscription option is of additional about 2.5 million crowns before issue costs

* Three existing shares entitle holder to subscribe for one unit consisting of three new shares and a warrant free of charge

* Subscription price is 3.15 crowns per unit, corresponding to 1.05 crown per share

