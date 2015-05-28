FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kentima Holding: New share issue of up to SEK 15 mln
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
May 28, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kentima Holding: New share issue of up to SEK 15 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Kentima Holding publ AB :

* To carry out new share issue with preferential rights for the company’s shareholders

* Issue to generate proceeds of about 12.5 million Swedish crowns ($1.47 million) before issue costs at full subscription

* Oversubscription option is of additional about 2.5 million crowns before issue costs

* Three existing shares entitle holder to subscribe for one unit consisting of three new shares and a warrant free of charge

* Subscription price is 3.15 crowns per unit, corresponding to 1.05 crown per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.4820 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.