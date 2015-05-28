FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 28, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Starbreeze to acquire game engine Valhalla for about 3.3 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Starbreeze AB :

* Announces intent to acquire game engine Valhalla for about 3.3 million shares, equivalent to about 73 million Swedish crowns ($8.61 million) at current share price and corresponding to about 2.25 pct of the share capital post acquisition

* Agreed to acquire Valhalla, a game engine under development with its related technology and tools

* Says acquisition is subject to approval by an EGM on June 12, 2015

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4830 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

