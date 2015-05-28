BRIEF-Bank Saint Petersburg Q1 net profit down 66% to RUB 568.9 mln

May 28 (Reuters) - Bank Saint Petersburg :

* Q1 net profit of 568.9 million roubles versus 1.68 billion roubles year ago

* Q1 provisions for loan impairment 2.55 billion roubles ($48.87 million) versus 1.22 billion roubles year ago

* Recommends dividend of 890 million roubles

* Q1 net fee and commission income of 837 million roubles, up 6 pct versus year ago

* Q1 net interest income of 4.1 billion roubles versus 4.09 billion roubles year ago

* Says as at April 1, 2015, the share of overdue loans in the bank’s portfolio amounted to 4.1 pct of the total volume of loans

* Says in Q1, loans in the amount of 2.9 billion roubles were written off Source text - bit.ly/1dz4jhd

