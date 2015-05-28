FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Innofactor pays Enabling Holding deal partly with new company shares
May 28, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Innofactor pays Enabling Holding deal partly with new company shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Innofactor Plc :

* Will pay adjustment payment of Enabling Holding ApS deal partly with new company shares

* Signed a contract to purchase entire share capital of Enabling Holding ApS and its subsidiaries Enabling ApS and Enabling Sweden AB

* Final purchase price is about 3.8 million euros ($4.15 million) of which about 2.2 million euros will be paid in June 2015

* Decided on a directed share issue of new shares in connection with adjustment payment of deal

* Will issue 500,000 new shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

