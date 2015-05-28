FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-D'Ieteren Q1 consolidated sales rise by 10.4%
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 28, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-D'Ieteren Q1 consolidated sales rise by 10.4%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - D‘ieteren SA :

* Says consolidated sales rose by 10.4 pct in the period ended on March 31

* Both activities (D‘Ieteren Auto and Belron) realized higher sales and improved results during Q1 of 2015

* Total sales have benefited mostly from a favourable currency translation effect mainly due to a stronger U.S. dollar

* Maintains previously announced guidance for 2015: 2015 current consolidated result before tax, group's share, up in excess of 10 percent Source text: bit.ly/1HNq75c Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
