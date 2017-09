May 28 (Reuters) - Kardan NV :

* Reports Q1 net loss of 7.6 million euros ($8.31 million) (Q1 2014: 3 million euros profit)

* Q1 revenue 48.6 million euros versus 50.6 million euros previous year

* Management is committed to succeed both in strengthening its financial position and in organically growing existing businesses Source text: bit.ly/1G1uPvZ

($1 = 0.9147 euros)