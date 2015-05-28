FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says received statement of claim from a law firm
#Market News
May 28, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says received statement of claim from a law firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Ithaca Energy Inc :

* Received a statement of claim from a law firm that advertises itself as undertaking investor lawsuits

* Statement of claim relates to purported misrepresentation of information about past schedule for completion of “FPF-1” modification being completed by Petrofac

* Vigorously refutes any such allegations and strongly denies any suggested wrongdoing

* Company will be taking all necessary legal measures to defend itself against statement of claim Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
