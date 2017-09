May 28 (Reuters) - Bank Saint Petersburg

* Keeps loan portfolio growth forecast for 2015 at 10 pct - Interfax (IFX) cites deputy chairman of management board Konstantin Balandin speaking at a conference call

* Plans to demonstrate income growth compared to 2014 and to remain profitable for 2015 - Interfax

* Sees 2015 cost of risk at the level of 250-300 basis points - Interfax Source text for Eikon:

