BRIEF-Texton Property Fund buys 3 UK properties for about 32.3 mln stg

May 28 (Reuters) - Texton Property Fund Ltd

* Further acquisition of properties in the UK and expansion of Texton’s UK property portfolio

* Concluded agreements for acquisition of 3 additional well-located properties in UK for approximately 32.3 mln stg

* Acquired decentralised retail centre in Carmarthen, Wales; and - City Centre Retail Complex in Nottingham, England

* Acquired a high quality office building ("Tesco building") in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, England