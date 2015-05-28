FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Access Intelligence in talks to buy UK, Irish businesses of Cision UK and Vocus UK
May 28, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Access Intelligence in talks to buy UK, Irish businesses of Cision UK and Vocus UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Access Intelligence Plc

* Notes recent publication by UK CMA about proposed acquisition of UK and Irish businesses of Cision UK and Vocus UK by two parties including group

* Group can confirm that they are in discussions regarding a proposed acquisition of business and have submitted a conditional offer to acquire assets within business

* Statement regarding publication by UK Competition and Markets Authority

* Group is also carefully considering CMA’s announcement, together with full details behind it and will make a further announcement in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

