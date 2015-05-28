FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BF Holding to change company name to Cross Industries AG
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 28, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-BF Holding to change company name to Cross Industries AG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - BF Holding AG :

* BF Holding AG and Cross Industries AG have decided to merge Cross Industries as transferring company with BF Holding as acquiring company on 22 April 2015

* Change of company name to Cross Industries AG

* Michaela Friepess and Michael Hofer, will resign from executive board with effect from registration of merger with commercial register

* Supervisory board of BF Holding AG has decided to appoint Stefan Pierer, Friedrich Roithner, Alfred Hoertenhuber and Wolfgang Plasser as new members of executive board

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

