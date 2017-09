May 28 (Reuters) - Nasdaq OMX Tallinn:

* Listing and Surveillance Committee of NASDAQ OMX Tallinn says Ekspress Grupp violates rules and regulations chapter requirements for issuers clause 4.5.2

* Decides to give a warning to as Ekspress Grupp for violation of Nasdaq OMX Tallinn rules and regulations

Source text - bit.ly/1d1ukVy

