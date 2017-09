May 28 (Reuters) - Art & Business Magazine SA :

* Acquires Mobicard International AB for 30 million zlotys ($7.90 million)

* Will pay for the acquisition in its own series C shares

* The seller will receive 30 million of the company’s series C shares Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.7970 zlotys)