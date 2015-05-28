BRIEF-Delhaize shareholders reject company's remuneration report

May 28 (Reuters) - Delhaize :

* Shareholders reject company’s remuneration report by a vote of 54.1 pct to 45.9 pct

* Shareholders approved appointment of Dominique Leroy and Patrick De Maeseneire as independent directors for a term of four years

* Shareholders approve 2014 dividend

* Delhaize Group will spend approximately 700 million euros in capital expenditures at identical exchange rates while generating a healthy free cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)