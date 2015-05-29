FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dottikon Holding proposes no dividend payment for FY 2014/15
May 29, 2015 / 5:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Dottikon Holding proposes no dividend payment for FY 2014/15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Dottikon Es Holding AG :

* FY 2014/15 net income of 1.3 million Swiss francs ($1.38 million), with a net income margin of 1.4 pct (previous year: -2.9 pct)

* Sees in FY 2015/16 further increase in net sales and net income compared to previous year

* Will propose to this year's annual general meeting that no dividend be paid and that the entire retained earnings be carried forward to new account Source text - bit.ly/1EClC6c Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9418 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

