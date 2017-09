May 29 (Reuters) - Temenos Group AG :

* Announces issue of a 175 million Swiss francs ($185.72 million) bond

* Senior unsecured bond with a coupon of 2 pct that matures in June 2022 Source text - bit.ly/1cmBdA5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9423 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)