May 29 (Reuters) - Elior Participations SCA :

* H1 EBITDA 204.4 million euros ($223.7 million) versus 196.0 million euros a year ago

* H1 attributable profit 40.2 million euros versus 20.8 million euros a year ago

* H1 revenue 2.82 billion euros versus 2.67 billion euros a year ago

* In view of its first-half 2014-2015 performance, the group is standing by its guidance for the full fiscal year

