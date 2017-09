May 29 (Reuters) - Wiener Privatbank SE

* Q1 operating loss 1.61 million euros ($1.76 million) versus loss 0.57 million euros year ago

* Sees in FY 2015 positive result

* Q1 net loss excluding minority interests amounted to 0.64 million euros (Q1/2014: loss 0.50 million euros)

* Q1 net interest result of -0.45 million euros, compared to 0.93 million euros in the first quarter of 2014