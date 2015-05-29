BRIEF-SciBase raises SEK 165 million; trading on Nasdaq First North starts June 2

May 29 (Reuters) - SciBase AB :

* Announces outcome of offering - trading on Nasdaq First North is planned to commence on Tuesday June 2

* Offering originally comprised 3,000,000 new shares, but has, in accordance with terms of offering, been increased by 300,000 additional new shares to comprise a total of 3,300,000 new shares

* Total value of, and gross proceeds from, offering is 165 million Swedish crowns ($19.49 million) (excluding over-allotment option)

* If over-allotment option is fully exercised, total value of, and gross proceeds from, offering is 190 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4680 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)