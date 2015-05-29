BRIEF-Monitise updates on payment of deferred consideration for Monitise Yazilim deal

May 29 (Reuters) - Monitise Plc

* Deferred consideration comprising 7,998,496 new ordinary shares of 1p each (“new ordinary shares”) was issued on 28 May 2015 pursuant to terms of acquisition

* Represents 1 mln stg based on closing share price of 13 pence on 28 May 2015

* Payment is first of two potential deferred consideration payments related to 2014 deferred consideration

* New ordinary shares represent an increase of approximately 0.4 pct in number of Monitise shares in issue and will rank pari passu with existing ordinary shares in company

* Update regarding payment of deferred consideration relating to acquisition of Monitise Yazilim A.S. (formerly Pozitron Yazilim A.S.), announced on 3 February 2014

* Remaining payments for future years, if triggered, would fall due in period to and including January 2017, with total earn-out consideration dependent on performance against earn-out targets