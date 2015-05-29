FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Monitise updates on payment of deferred consideration for Monitise Yazilim deal
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 29, 2015 / 6:13 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Monitise updates on payment of deferred consideration for Monitise Yazilim deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Monitise Plc

* Deferred consideration comprising 7,998,496 new ordinary shares of 1p each (“new ordinary shares”) was issued on 28 May 2015 pursuant to terms of acquisition

* Represents 1 mln stg based on closing share price of 13 pence on 28 May 2015

* Payment is first of two potential deferred consideration payments related to 2014 deferred consideration

* New ordinary shares represent an increase of approximately 0.4 pct in number of Monitise shares in issue and will rank pari passu with existing ordinary shares in company

* Update regarding payment of deferred consideration relating to acquisition of Monitise Yazilim A.S. (formerly Pozitron Yazilim A.S.), announced on 3 February 2014

* Remaining payments for future years, if triggered, would fall due in period to and including January 2017, with total earn-out consideration dependent on performance against earn-out targets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.