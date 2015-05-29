BRIEF-British Land lets about 100,000 sq ft at Leadenhall building

May 29 (Reuters) - British Land Company Plc

* Three new lettings totalling approximately 100,000 sq ft announced at Leadenhall building

* Three lettings across seven floors and approximately 100,000 sq ft at Leadenhall building to Brit Insurance, Spanish banking group Banco Sabadell and investment management firm Kames Capital

* DTZ and JLL advised British Land and Oxford Properties. Savills advised Brit, Cushman & Wakefield advised Banco Sabadell, and DTZ advised Kames Capital

* Building is 84 pct let or under offer following these signings