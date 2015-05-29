FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Synergy Health says FTC intends to seek to block Steris deal
May 29, 2015 / 6:13 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Synergy Health says FTC intends to seek to block Steris deal

Reuters Staff

May 29 (Reuters) - Synergy Health Plc :

* Steris and Synergy welcome a full judicial review of competitive effects of combination

* FTC has informed synergy that FTC intends to seek to block proposed combination

* Announces that they will contest FTC’s attempt to block their proposed combination

* Synergy will be allowed to declare a special dividend of 15.8 pence per share

* Timing of payment of dividend will be determined by board of synergy at a later date

* Steris have confirmed that payment of dividend will not reduce terms of offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

