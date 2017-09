May 29 (Reuters) - Wool Industry Tria Alfa SA :

* Q1 2015 EBITDA loss at 0.05 million euros versus 0.06 million euros year ago

* Net cash on March 31, 2015 at 0.02 million euros same to year ago

* Q1 2015 net loss at 0.06 million euros versus 0.08 million euros year ago

* Q1 2015 turnover at 0.05 million euros ($54,700.00) versus 0.03 million euros year ago

Source text: bit.ly/1RtsRq9

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9141 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)