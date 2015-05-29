FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EQS group Q1 revenues 27 pct up at 4.2 mln euros
May 29, 2015 / 6:38 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-EQS group Q1 revenues 27 pct up at 4.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - EQS Group AG :

* Q1 revenues amounting to 4.207 million euros ($4.60 million), representing 27 pct growth

* Q1 EBIT before amortisation of acquired customer assets and before acquisition costs (non-IFRS) rose by 75 pct to 0.481 million euros

* Expects continued revenue increases of between 10-15 pct to 18 million euros - 18.8 million euros for current business year

* Expect 2016 to see new records in revenue and adjusted EBIT

* Expect a decrease of 5-10 pct to 3 million euros - 3.15 million euros in non-IFRS EBIT due to higher expenditures, particularly for expansion into China’s markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

