May 29 (Reuters) - Aktia Bank Abp :

* Moody’s affirms Aktia Bank’s rating, outlook upgraded to stable

* Moody’s Investor Service has concluded its rating review on Aktia Bank plc and affirmed Aktia Bank’s rating at A 3/P-2 rating

* Aktia Bank’s outlook was upgraded to ‘stable’ from previous ‘negative’ Source text for Eikon:

