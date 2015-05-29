FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards says supports Google's Android M preview
May 29, 2015 / 4:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards says supports Google's Android M preview

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards AB

* Says supports fingerprint sensor capabilities with google’s android m developer preview

* Says has supported Google in the development of fingerprint sensor technology as part of the Android M Developer Preview at Google I/O in San Francisco May 28-29

* Says by providing prototype devices, based on touch fingerprint sensors FPC1020 and FPC1025, FPC has supported and collaborated with Google from development to integration of the fingerprint sensor capabilities into Android M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)

