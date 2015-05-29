BRIEF-Expert System reports FY 2014 net profit of 0.1 mln euros

May 29 (Reuters) - Expert System SpA :

* Reports FY 2014 net profit of 0.1 million euros ($109,560.00)

* FY 2014 EBITDA of 2.3 million euros

* FY 2014 production value of 17.2 million euros

* Does not provide comparative data, as 2014 is the first year in which company compiles consolidated statements

* Plans to expand its presence in foreign markets, North Europe in particular

* Plans to enter the South American market through Spanish unit

* Plans to continue expanding its presence in the North American market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)