FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nattopharma Q1 sales up at NOK 6.8 mln; expects profit in H2 for supplement business
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 29, 2015 / 6:18 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nattopharma Q1 sales up at NOK 6.8 mln; expects profit in H2 for supplement business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Nattopharma ASA :

* Q1 sales revenue 6.8 million Norwegian crowns ($871,470.86) versus 4.0 million crowns year ago

* Q1 operating loss 5.2 million crowns versus loss 4.5 million crowns year ago

* Expects growth in all its main markets: USA, Europe, and Australia

* Says based on agreed volumes with key distributors, these agreements alone will produce profit for the full year 2016

* Says has an objective to realize a profit during the second half of 2015 for the supplement business

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8029 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.