BRIEF-Trigon Agri Q1 EBITDA loss narrows to EUR 1.3 mln

* Says Q1 total revenue, other income, fair value adjustments and net changes in inventory amounted to EUR 8.1 million (EUR 9.6 million in 1q 2014).

* Says Q1 EBITDA was a loss of EUR 1.3 million (-2.1)

* Says Q1 net loss was EUR 8.3 million (-11.2), includes EUR 4.1 million of non-cash currency translation losses due to the depreciation of Ukrainian Hryvnia

* Says soft commodity prices in the Black Sea region are broadly speaking below but not far off what they were last year.

* "So far, with the exception of the rapeseed harvest in Ukraine, we have not locked in any prices through forward sales"