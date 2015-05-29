FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Trigon Agri Q1 EBITDA loss narrows to EUR 1.3 mln
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 29, 2015 / 6:13 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Trigon Agri Q1 EBITDA loss narrows to EUR 1.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Trigon Agri A/S

* Says Q1 total revenue, other income, fair value adjustments and net changes in inventory amounted to EUR 8.1 million (EUR 9.6 million in 1q 2014).

* Says Q1 EBITDA was a loss of EUR 1.3 million (-2.1)

* Says Q1 net loss was EUR 8.3 million (-11.2), includes EUR 4.1 million of non-cash currency translation losses due to the depreciation of Ukrainian Hryvnia

* Says soft commodity prices in the Black Sea region are broadly speaking below but not far off what they were last year.

* “So far, with the exception of the rapeseed harvest in Ukraine, we have not locked in any prices through forward sales” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.