#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 29, 2015 / 6:53 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Avangardco Investments Public Q1 net result turns to loss of $52.2 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Avangardco Investments Public Ltd :

* Q1 net loss $52.2 million versus profit $46.8 million year ago

* Q1 EBITDA $6.4 million versus $61.2 million year ago

* Q1 consolidated revenue $72.4 million versus $152.2 million year ago

* Q1 EBITDA margin of 9 pct versus 40 pct year ago

* Net debt as at March 31 of $249.4 million

* Q1 production of shell eggs totaled 1.051 billion units, down 44 pct versus year ago

* Sales of shell eggs to external clients amounted to 1.067 bln units, down by 16 pct versus year ago

* Q1 production of dry egg products amounted to 1,150 tonnes versus 6,802 tonnes year ago

* Q1 sales of dry egg products totaled 3,251 tonnes versus 7,286 tonnes year ago

* In Q1 2015, company’s financial performance continued to be impacted by the devaluation of the Ukrainian hryvnia against the US dollar, as well as reduced sales volumes of shell eggs and dry egg products resulting from decreased production, a decline in domestic demand and loss of sales in Crimea and Eastern Ukraine - CEO Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

