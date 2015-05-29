CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sabadell extends TSB offer timetable as approval process continues

(Corrects to make clear source of statement is Banco Sabadell, not TSB)

May 29 (Reuters) - Tsb Banking Group Plc Banco de Sabadell SA

* Offer update - extension of offer timetable

* Offer remains conditional upon PRA approving change of control of TSB. Discussions with PRA are proceeding constructively and Sabadell’s application is progressing in ordinary course

* Latest date on which offer may become or be declared unconditional in all respects will be 7 July 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Anjuli Davies)