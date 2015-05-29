BRIEF-Ofcom publishes decisions to vary Qualcomm UK spectrum licence

May 29 (Reuters) - Ofcom:

* Ofcom varies licence for mobile trading regulation

* Publishes decisions to vary Qualcomm UK spectrum licence and to include new frequencies in mobile trading regulations

* Also published its decision and made regulations to include this 1452 - 1492 MHZ spectrum within mobile trading regulations, along with spectrum in 2350 - 2390 MHZ and 3410 - 3600 MHZ spectrum bands

* Including these bands within mobile trading regulations enables ofcom to carry out a competition check before approving a trade of such spectrum

* Decision also sets out changes we are making to adjacent 1492 - 1517 MHZ band, which is paired with 1350 - 1375 MHZ

* 2350 - 2390 MHZ and 3410 - 3600 MHZ spectrum bands are to be auctioned under proposals for public sector spectrum release (PSSR) programme

* Regulations to bring spectrum bands under mobile trading regulations will take effect on 19 June, and Qualcomm will be issued with its varied licence on this date (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)