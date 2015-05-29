FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ofcom publishes decisions to vary Qualcomm UK spectrum licence
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2015 / 9:09 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ofcom publishes decisions to vary Qualcomm UK spectrum licence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Ofcom:

* Ofcom varies licence for mobile trading regulation

* Publishes decisions to vary Qualcomm UK spectrum licence and to include new frequencies in mobile trading regulations

* Also published its decision and made regulations to include this 1452 - 1492 MHZ spectrum within mobile trading regulations, along with spectrum in 2350 - 2390 MHZ and 3410 - 3600 MHZ spectrum bands

* Including these bands within mobile trading regulations enables ofcom to carry out a competition check before approving a trade of such spectrum

* Decision also sets out changes we are making to adjacent 1492 - 1517 MHZ band, which is paired with 1350 - 1375 MHZ

* 2350 - 2390 MHZ and 3410 - 3600 MHZ spectrum bands are to be auctioned under proposals for public sector spectrum release (PSSR) programme

* Regulations to bring spectrum bands under mobile trading regulations will take effect on 19 June, and Qualcomm will be issued with its varied licence on this date (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.