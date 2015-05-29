BRIEF-MPI's Oncology Venture and Lantern announce partnership on Irofulven

May 29 (Reuters) - Medical Prognosis Institute A/S :
* Says the company’s drug development arm Oncology Venture (OV) and Lantern Pharma announce partnership to advance Irofulven for metastatic prostate cancer
* OV will have exclusive, worldwide rights to clinically develop and commercialize Irofulven in cancer field
* Lantern will receive certain license fees, milestone payments, and royalties, and OV will receive shares of Lantern
* Further financial details of agreement were not disclosed
* Clinical trials are anticipated to occur in Boston, MA and/or Copenhagen, Denmark
