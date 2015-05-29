FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MPI's Oncology Venture and Lantern announce partnership on Irofulven
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 29, 2015 / 8:03 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MPI's Oncology Venture and Lantern announce partnership on Irofulven

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Medical Prognosis Institute A/S :

* Says the company’s drug development arm Oncology Venture (OV) and Lantern Pharma announce partnership to advance Irofulven for metastatic prostate cancer

* OV will have exclusive, worldwide rights to clinically develop and commercialize Irofulven in cancer field

* Lantern will receive certain license fees, milestone payments, and royalties, and OV will receive shares of Lantern

* Further financial details of agreement were not disclosed

* Clinical trials are anticipated to occur in Boston, MA and/or Copenhagen, Denmark

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.