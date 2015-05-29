FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Direct Line says to propose share cap consolidation alongside special div
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 29, 2015 / 10:09 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Direct Line says to propose share cap consolidation alongside special div

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Direct Line Insurance Group Plc :

* International sale completion and capital return

* Completion of disposal of its international division, which comprises its Italian and German operations, to Mapfre, s.a.. Total cash sale proceeds amounted to 550 million euros (£430.9 million)

* Alongside special dividend, will propose consolidation of its share capital in order to maintain comparability of share price and EPS before and after special dividend

* Intends to pay special dividend of 27.5 pence per share, equating to about £412.5 million as an interim dividend in respect of financial year ending 31 December, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.