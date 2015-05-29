BRIEF-Direct Line says to propose share cap consolidation alongside special div

May 29 (Reuters) - Direct Line Insurance Group Plc :

* International sale completion and capital return

* Completion of disposal of its international division, which comprises its Italian and German operations, to Mapfre, s.a.. Total cash sale proceeds amounted to 550 million euros (£430.9 million)

* Alongside special dividend, will propose consolidation of its share capital in order to maintain comparability of share price and EPS before and after special dividend

* Intends to pay special dividend of 27.5 pence per share, equating to about £412.5 million as an interim dividend in respect of financial year ending 31 December, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)