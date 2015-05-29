BRIEF-Grobina concludes two loan agreements with JSC Citadele Banka

May 29 (Reuters) - Grobina AS :
* Concludes two loan agreements with JSC “Citadele Banka”
* Says all application announced by JSC “Citadele Banka” about real estate voluntary auctions in July 6,to be withdrawn
* Signs loan agreement with limited partnership FlyCap investment Fund I AIF on amount of 1 million euros ($1.10 million) according to procedures established in contract with Citadele Banka
* The loan is issued for a period up to May 29, 2020 with a fixed interest rate
* 2014 audited review together with auditors findings will be published no later than June 2
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9107 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)