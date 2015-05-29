FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grobina concludes two loan agreements with JSC Citadele Banka
May 29, 2015 / 10:18 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Grobina concludes two loan agreements with JSC Citadele Banka

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Grobina AS :

* Concludes two loan agreements with JSC “Citadele Banka”

* Says all application announced by JSC “Citadele Banka” about real estate voluntary auctions in July 6,to be withdrawn

* Signs loan agreement with limited partnership FlyCap investment Fund I AIF on amount of 1 million euros ($1.10 million) according to procedures established in contract with Citadele Banka

* The loan is issued for a period up to May 29, 2020 with a fixed interest rate

* 2014 audited review together with auditors findings will be published no later than June 2

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9107 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

