FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Siltronic sets IPO price range at EUR 30 to EUR 38 per share
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
May 29, 2015 / 10:49 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Siltronic sets IPO price range at EUR 30 to EUR 38 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Siltronic AG :

* First listing on regulated market segment (Prime Standard) of Frankfurt Stock Exchange planned for June 11, 2015

* Plans to issue a number of new shares in IPO that will generate gross proceeds of approx. 150.0 million euros ($164.51 million)

* Price range set at 30 euros to 38 euros per share

* Offering comprises up to 11,000,000 shares, plus an over-allotment option of up to 1,650,000 shares, and represents up to 42.2 percent of share capital

* Subscription period begins on June 1 and is expected to end on June 10

* Intends to use net proceeds from IPO to refinance its debt and to strengthen its existing net cash position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9118 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.