May 29 (Reuters) - Tobii AB :

* Tobii and Micro-Star International Co. Ltd. (MSI) sign memorandum of understanding for the development of eye tracking in gaming PCs

* First tangible result is a concept gaming notebook that will be displayed by MIS at Computex trade show in Taipei on June 2-6

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)