BRIEF-Vilniaus Degtine Q1 profit for the period up at 156,497 euros
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
May 29, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Vilniaus Degtine Q1 profit for the period up at 156,497 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Vilniaus Degtine AB

* Q1 sales revenues including excise duty reached 13.6 million euros ($14.92 million), up by 5.1 percent

* Q1 profit for the period 156,497 euros versus 84,318 euros year ago

* Q1 EBITDA of 386,000 euros versus 313,000 euros year ago

* In Q1 export of products to EU and third countries increased by 78.9 percent as compared with the same period in 2014

* Sees Bajor Premium Brand to enjoy the greatest growth, with the investments of 300,000 euros to be made into this brand

* Modernisation of Obeliai Distillery of Vilniaus Degtin has been launched this year and the total value of investments is 3.1 million euros

Source text - bit.ly/1d3loyY

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9115 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

