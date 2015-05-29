FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Siauliu Bankas announces draft resolutions of EGM
May 29, 2015 / 1:31 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Siauliu Bankas announces draft resolutions of EGM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Siauliu Bankas AB :

* Draft resolutions of EGM to increase the capital by issuing ordinary registered shares with 0.29 euro nominal value

* Draft resolutions of EGM to increase the capital of the bank by eur 6.8 million by additional contributions issuing 23.4 million shares

* To approve the development of the terms of reorganisation of iauli Bankas ab, Bank Finasta Ab and financial brokerage company Finasta by way of merge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

