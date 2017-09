May 29 (Reuters) - Industrial And Financial Systems IFS Ab

* Maersk Drilling and IFS strengthen partnership

* Signed agreement for the development of new advanced maintenance planning functionality

* Says agreement includes additional licenses worth approximately $ 1.8 million

* In October 2012, IFS announced that Maersk Drilling signed an agreement for the deployment of IFS Applications as its ERP system