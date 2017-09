May 29 (Reuters) - Olainfarm AS :

* Q1 net profit of 6.7 million euros ($7.36 million), up 81 percent versus year ago

* Says sales of group in 2015 are planned to be 100 million euros, but net profit will reach 15 million euros

* Q1 revenue of 27 million euros versus 23.3 million euros year ago

Source text: bit.ly/1QfsZHp

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9099 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)