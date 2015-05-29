FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Retail Estates FY net result rises by 14.20% to 28.63 mln euros
May 29, 2015

BRIEF-Retail Estates FY net result rises by 14.20% to 28.63 mln euros

Reuters Staff

May 29 (Reuters) - Retail Estates SA :

* Full year net current result (excluding portfolio result) increased by 14.20 percent to 28.63 million euros ($31.46 million)

* Full year net rental income increases by 12.10 percent to 52.71 million euros

* Proposes dividend of 3.10 euros per share (increase of 3.33 percent compared to last financial year)

* Aims at 2015-2016 gross dividend of 3.20 euros per share, an increase of 3.23 percent compared to dividend aimed at 2014-2015 Source text: bit.ly/1Rv3Fj7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9099 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
